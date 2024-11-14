Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Hit Syrian Conglomerate Tied to Iran's Quds Force

The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on the Syrian Al-Qatirji Company and associated entities for aiding Iran's Quds Force and Yemen's Houthis by facilitating the sale of Iranian oil to Syria and China. This move aims to curb Iran's influence in the region through such business partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:02 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:02 IST
U.S. Sanctions Hit Syrian Conglomerate Tied to Iran's Quds Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on Thursday aimed at entities linked to the Syrian Al-Qatirji Company. The conglomerate allegedly provides financial support to Iran's Quds Force and Yemen's Houthis.

According to a Treasury statement, Al-Qatirji is a key player in generating revenue, reportedly amassing hundreds of millions of dollars by funneling Iranian oil to Syria and China. "Iran is increasingly relying on crucial business alliances, such as the Al-Qatirji Company, to fuel its destabilizing activities and network of terrorist proxies," stated department official Bradley Smith.

The Al-Qatirji Company was already under U.S. sanctions for its involvement in facilitating fuel deals between the Syrian regime and ISIS. The latest measures target 26 companies, individuals, and vessels linked to Al-Qatirji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024