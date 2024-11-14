U.S. Sanctions Hit Syrian Conglomerate Tied to Iran's Quds Force

The U.S. Treasury Department has announced sanctions on Thursday aimed at entities linked to the Syrian Al-Qatirji Company. The conglomerate allegedly provides financial support to Iran's Quds Force and Yemen's Houthis.

According to a Treasury statement, Al-Qatirji is a key player in generating revenue, reportedly amassing hundreds of millions of dollars by funneling Iranian oil to Syria and China. "Iran is increasingly relying on crucial business alliances, such as the Al-Qatirji Company, to fuel its destabilizing activities and network of terrorist proxies," stated department official Bradley Smith.

The Al-Qatirji Company was already under U.S. sanctions for its involvement in facilitating fuel deals between the Syrian regime and ISIS. The latest measures target 26 companies, individuals, and vessels linked to Al-Qatirji.

