Soren Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics Ahead of Jharkhand Polls

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing its leaders of attempting to incite communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Addressing a public rally in Bokaro, Soren claimed that BJP's strategy is to divide the society for political gain.

Soren expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's prospects, forecasting a significant victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections. "In the first phase, the INDIA bloc is winning by a substantial margin, and we will approach the second phase with even greater vigor," stated the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Officer K Ravi Kumar reported that voting in 43 assembly constituencies was conducted peacefully on November 13. Preparations for the second phase, which involves 1.23 crore voters and 257 candidates, are underway with a strong focus on security measures. Results are expected on November 23.

