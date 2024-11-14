Left Menu

Soren Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics Ahead of Jharkhand Polls

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren accuses BJP of instigating communal tensions, promises development-oriented governance. He asserts the INDIA bloc will triumph in upcoming elections. Voting in 43 constituencies was peaceful, with more elections scheduled. Security for the second phase is prioritized, with results expected by November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:42 IST
Soren Accuses BJP of Divisive Politics Ahead of Jharkhand Polls
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party, accusing its leaders of attempting to incite communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims. Addressing a public rally in Bokaro, Soren claimed that BJP's strategy is to divide the society for political gain.

Soren expressed confidence in the INDIA bloc's prospects, forecasting a significant victory in the Jharkhand assembly elections. "In the first phase, the INDIA bloc is winning by a substantial margin, and we will approach the second phase with even greater vigor," stated the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Chief Election Officer K Ravi Kumar reported that voting in 43 assembly constituencies was conducted peacefully on November 13. Preparations for the second phase, which involves 1.23 crore voters and 257 candidates, are underway with a strong focus on security measures. Results are expected on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024