Jay Clayton Nominated as U.S. Attorney for Southern District of New York

Donald Trump has nominated Jay Clayton, a former SEC chairman, as the Attorney for the Southern District of New York. The announcement was made on Truth Social, showcasing Trump's confidence in Clayton's legal expertise as he steps into this significant judicial role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 03:26 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has announced the nomination of Jay Clayton as the Attorney for the Southern District of New York. Clayton, who previously served as chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is slated to take on this pivotal role.

The announcement was made on Truth Social, Trump's favored platform for major news. By choosing Clayton, Trump signals his confidence in the former SEC leader's legal acumen and governance capabilities.

This nomination is poised to have a significant impact on the operations of the Southern District, known for handling critical financial and corporate cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

