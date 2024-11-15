Uranium Export Clash: Russia Responds to U.S. Ban

In a move reflecting escalating geopolitical tensions, Russia, the premier global supplier of enriched uranium, declared an interim halt on uranium exports to the United States.

This decision serves as a symbolic counteraction following the U.S.'s legislative ban on Russian uranium imports, signed into law by President Joe Biden in May. The U.S. retains the ability to issue specific waivers should the need arise due to supply issues.

The Russian government announced the export restriction decree, clarifying it as a direct response to the U.S. imposed sanctions, though exceptions were noted. Russia remains a dominant force in global enrichment capacity, with a significant share in U.S. nuclear fuel imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)