India Accelerates Towards 500 GW Renewable Energy Target: Task Force and Innovations Announced

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi announced the formation of a task force to achieve 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. The initiative involves substantial investments, hackathons, and new manufacturing capabilities, with a focus on Odisha's potential. The 'Panchamrit' goals and collaboration between ministries play a significant role in this ambitious plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 09:42 IST
Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi. (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a key announcement, Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, revealed plans to set up a dedicated task force to spearhead efforts in reaching 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. This initiative, with the Ministry of Power's collaboration, aims to consolidate efforts from all stakeholders in the sector.

Speaking at the Chintan Shivir event in Bhubaneswar, Joshi underscored the urgency of installing an additional 288 GW of renewable energy within six years, necessitating an investment of Rs 42 lakh crore. The event highlighted Odisha's renewable energy potential, especially in solar and green hydrogen sectors, due to its strategic geographic advantages.

The minister also announced additional measures, such as organizing hackathons to boost innovation in renewable technologies, and establishing a new Joint Centre of Excellence with the Ministry of Power. Furthermore, the Centre plans to enhance domestic solar module manufacturing capacities and accelerate the PM Surya Ghar Yojana initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

