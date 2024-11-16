Left Menu

Surviving Exploitation: Sudanese Refugees' Struggles in Chad

In Chad, Sudanese refugee women face sexual exploitation as they struggle to survive. Aid workers and local forces, meant to protect them, have been accused of offering assistance in exchange for sex. This exploitation reflects a significant failure within humanitarian efforts, highlighting the urgent need for reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Adre | Updated: 16-11-2024 12:20 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 12:20 IST
A 27-year-old Sudanese woman sought refuge in Chad, believing she had escaped the horrors of her homeland's war, including sexual violence and the loss of her husband. However, as a refugee, she encountered new challenges, being coerced into sex for survival.

She now cradles her 7-week-old son, who she claims is the child of an aid worker who offered her money in return for sex. Desperate for help, she found exploitation instead. This pattern of abuse in Chad's displacement sites is a grim reality for many Sudanese women seeking refuge.

Experts argue that individuals seeking protection should not face survival-driven choices. Despite the creation of 'safe spaces' and anonymous reporting options by aid organizations, many women remain unaware or fearful of using these channels. The issue underscores a profound failure in addressing sexual exploitation amid humanitarian crises.

