Surviving Exploitation: Sudanese Refugees' Struggles in Chad

A 27-year-old Sudanese woman sought refuge in Chad, believing she had escaped the horrors of her homeland's war, including sexual violence and the loss of her husband. However, as a refugee, she encountered new challenges, being coerced into sex for survival.

She now cradles her 7-week-old son, who she claims is the child of an aid worker who offered her money in return for sex. Desperate for help, she found exploitation instead. This pattern of abuse in Chad's displacement sites is a grim reality for many Sudanese women seeking refuge.

Experts argue that individuals seeking protection should not face survival-driven choices. Despite the creation of 'safe spaces' and anonymous reporting options by aid organizations, many women remain unaware or fearful of using these channels. The issue underscores a profound failure in addressing sexual exploitation amid humanitarian crises.

(With inputs from agencies.)