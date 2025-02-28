Left Menu

Affordable Eats at Airports: AAP MP Raghav Chadha's Victory

AAP MP Raghav Chadha celebrates the introduction of budget-friendly canteens at Chennai and Kolkata airports, following his calls for affordable food at airports. This initiative, marked by the launch of the Udaan Yatri Cafe, addresses concerns over high-priced airport refreshments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:39 IST
AAP MP Raghav Chadha (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for air travelers, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha has applauded the establishment of economical canteens at major airports in Chennai and Kolkata. This follows Chadha's vocal advocacy against overpriced food items in airport terminals, which he raised during the recent winter session of Parliament.

Chadha expressed his gratitude on social media, noting the importance of small efforts in sparking big changes. 'First Kolkata, now Chennai,' he remarked, underlining the movement towards affordable dining options at airports. He acknowledged the public's role in supporting his campaign for reasonably-priced food and pledged to continue addressing issues that matter to citizens.

Responding to Chadha's appeal, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has rolled out the 'Udaan Yatri Cafe' as a pilot project to offer affordable cuisine to travelers, with its first implementation at Kolkata's Dum Dum Airport. This initiative underscores the government's commitment to addressing public grievances about excessive pricing at airport eateries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

