Left Menu

Stability & Strength: India's Economic Position Amid Global Challenges

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reassured that India's economy is resilient against global upheavals. Despite external pressures, India's current account deficit is stable, and inflation is moderating. The RBI aims for further financial sector reforms to enhance credit delivery, particularly for small businesses and farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-11-2024 23:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 23:04 IST
Stability & Strength: India's Economic Position Amid Global Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India's Governor, Shaktikanta Das, expressed confidence in the robustness of India's economy against global uncertainties during an event organized by the Kochi International Foundation. He highlighted that the economy is strong, with a current account deficit of just 1.1%, in contrast to previously higher levels.

Das emphasized India's substantial foreign exchange reserves of $675 billion, positioning the country well amidst global economic pressures. Although inflation saw a slight uptick to 6.2% in October, up from September's 5.5% due to food costs, he believes it is manageable and likened it humorously to 'an elephant out for a walk.'

In efforts to prevent deep-rooted inflation, the RBI resisted printing additional currency and maintained the interest rate at 4%. Looking ahead, Das underscored the necessity for structural reforms, with plans to enhance credit systems like the Unified Payments Interface, benefiting small entrepreneurs and farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024