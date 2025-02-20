Left Menu

UK Stocks Stumble Amid Inflation Woes and Global Trade Concerns

The UK's major stock indexes have declined for the third consecutive session, influenced by mixed corporate earnings and global trade issues. The FTSE 100 fell due to major stocks trading without dividend entitlements and concerns over domestic wage growth and inflation. Global trade tensions also weighed on investor sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 22:45 IST
UK Stocks Stumble Amid Inflation Woes and Global Trade Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The major stock indexes in the UK have seen declines for the third straight session, hovering near two-week lows as heavyweight stocks faltered. Despite a range of corporate earnings reports, sentiment didn't improve, resulting in a 0.6% drop in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Significant contributors to the decline included BP, AstraZeneca, Easyjet, Imperial Brands, and GSK, all trading without dividend entitlement. Economic pressures increased as domestic wages and inflation figures challenged the prospect of the Bank of England implementing several interest rate cuts this year.

Global market dynamics also played a role, as investors evaluated the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on international trade and inflation. Additionally, the mining sector had mixed results with Rio Tinto and Anglo American reporting contrasting earnings performances, adding complexity to the market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing?

Trump's High-Stakes Meeting with Big Pharma: A Game-Changer for Drug Pricing...

 Global
2
Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

Kupiansk Under Siege: Renewed Russian Bombardment Threatens Civilian Lives

 Global
3
Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

Operation Whirlwind: Unraveling Threats in Government Overhaul

 Global
4
Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

Crypto Controversy: The $LIBRA Scandal in Argentina

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025