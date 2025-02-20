UK Stocks Stumble Amid Inflation Woes and Global Trade Concerns

The major stock indexes in the UK have seen declines for the third straight session, hovering near two-week lows as heavyweight stocks faltered. Despite a range of corporate earnings reports, sentiment didn't improve, resulting in a 0.6% drop in the blue-chip FTSE 100 index.

Significant contributors to the decline included BP, AstraZeneca, Easyjet, Imperial Brands, and GSK, all trading without dividend entitlement. Economic pressures increased as domestic wages and inflation figures challenged the prospect of the Bank of England implementing several interest rate cuts this year.

Global market dynamics also played a role, as investors evaluated the potential impact of U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs on international trade and inflation. Additionally, the mining sector had mixed results with Rio Tinto and Anglo American reporting contrasting earnings performances, adding complexity to the market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)