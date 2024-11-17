Security Forces Intensify Operations Against Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad
Security forces continue a concerted operation in Chhattisgarh's Abujhmad jungle, leading to the death of five Naxals in a recent encounter. The operation involving DRG, STF, Bastar Fighters, and BSF aims to suppress Naxal activities. Two security personnel were injured, and a cache of weapons was seized.
Security forces have maintained pressure on Naxal militants, persistently conducting search operations in the dense jungles of Abujhmad in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district for a third straight day. This action comes after a deadly engagement on Saturday resulted in the elimination of five Naxals, according to official sources.
The operation, deploying personnel from the district reserve guards, special task force, Bastar Fighters, and Border Security Force, signals a significant crackdown on Naxal activities in the Bastar region. Authorities reported the recovery of a considerable cache of weapons following the intense gun battle along the Kanker-Narayanpur border.
Inspector General of Police for the Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, confirmed multiple exchanges of fire between the forces and Naxal operatives. 'The search yielded the bodies of five insurgents, including two women,' he stated. Additionally, two security personnel were confirmed injured and are currently in stable condition at a local hospital.
