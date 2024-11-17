Ex-RAW Officer Cites Security Concerns in Court Absence Plea

In a dramatic turn of events, Vikash Yadav, the former Indian intelligence officer accused of attempting to murder Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, has successfully requested a temporary exemption from attending a court hearing. This plea, filed in a Delhi court, underscores serious concerns for Yadav's safety, as his personal details have reportedly been leaked, threatening his life.

Yadav's application details a chilling scenario where his address, background, and photographs have been widely disseminated, creating a perilous situation. According to the plea, Yadav is under constant surveillance by hostile factions, forcing him into seclusion for his safety. The plea further argues that appearing in person or via video link in court could expose him to further risk, as malicious elements might trace his location using digital means.

At a recent hearing, the Delhi court acknowledged the gravity of the situation and granted Yadav a reprieve from appearing in court this week. However, he has been instructed to present himself on February 3. Yadav, who has faced legal challenges since his arrest in December last year, continues to deny the charges, asserting they are politically motivated and lacking basis.

