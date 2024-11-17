Left Menu

RPF's Crackdown on Contraband: Northeast Railway Seizes Rs 1.42 Crore in Illegal Goods

During extensive operations in October 2024, the Railway Protection Force of the Northeast Frontier Railway seized narcotics and contraband worth Rs 1.42 crore. The efforts resulted in the arrest of 28 individuals. Regular checks continue to disrupt drug trafficking across major train stations in the Northeast zone of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 21:27 IST
RPF's Crackdown on Contraband: Northeast Railway Seizes Rs 1.42 Crore in Illegal Goods
RPF recovers 10 kg of cannabis in Agartala (Photo/RPF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway successfully confiscated narcotics and contraband valued at Rs 1.42 crore throughout October 2024, according to a recent official statement. The operations led to 28 arrests, demonstrating the effectiveness of the ongoing security measures in the Northeast zone.

RPF officials have been diligently conducting routine checks and drives at railway stations and aboard trains to thwart the smuggling of illicit goods. From November 1st to 15th, 2024, these efforts resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of contraband exceeding Rs 11.14 lakh in value.

A notable joint operation by RPF and GRP personnel at Agartala station on November 8th, 2024, unveiled 10 kilograms of ganja, worth approximately Rs 1 lakh. Subsequent operations in Guwahati on November 11th unearthed 55 bottles of liquor. Continuous vigilance aims to maintain the integrity of rail transport and curb drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024