RPF's Crackdown on Contraband: Northeast Railway Seizes Rs 1.42 Crore in Illegal Goods

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier Railway successfully confiscated narcotics and contraband valued at Rs 1.42 crore throughout October 2024, according to a recent official statement. The operations led to 28 arrests, demonstrating the effectiveness of the ongoing security measures in the Northeast zone.

RPF officials have been diligently conducting routine checks and drives at railway stations and aboard trains to thwart the smuggling of illicit goods. From November 1st to 15th, 2024, these efforts resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the recovery of contraband exceeding Rs 11.14 lakh in value.

A notable joint operation by RPF and GRP personnel at Agartala station on November 8th, 2024, unveiled 10 kilograms of ganja, worth approximately Rs 1 lakh. Subsequent operations in Guwahati on November 11th unearthed 55 bottles of liquor. Continuous vigilance aims to maintain the integrity of rail transport and curb drug trafficking.

