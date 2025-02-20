Guardian Minister Demands Action Following Drug Seizure Near Tuljapur

Guardian Minister of Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, Pratap Sarnaik, expressed serious concerns following a significant drug seizure near Tuljapur last week. During a meeting with district officials, Sarnaik, responsible for the transport portfolio, demanded a written report from the police within three days.

The minister was in Tuljapur to oversee developments at the Tulja Bhavani temple. He called for stringent actions against those involved in the drug trade, emphasizing that no one should be spared, regardless of their stature. 'The accused should be arrested and jailed,' he asserted to the Superintendent of Police.

Sarnaik urged law enforcement not to intimidate the temple priests who have spoken against the drug activities. On February 14, authorities seized mephedrone worth Rs 2.5 lakh, destined for Tuljapur. Crime Branch officers, along with local police, arrested three individuals, two with prior criminal records, in connection with the case.

