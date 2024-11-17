Silent Vigil for Justice: Pune Students Demand Action

On Sunday, hundreds of students in Pune gathered to hold a candlelight vigil at the site where a tragic accident claimed the lives of two young IT professionals nearly six months ago. The incident involved a high-speed Porsche allegedly driven by an intoxicated teenager.

The victims, Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, were both originally from Madhya Pradesh and lost their lives when the Porsche allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, the son of a local builder, struck their two-wheeler in Pune's Kalyani Nagar.

Participants in the vigil, organized by students from various colleges, expressed their grief and demand for justice, with banners highlighting their plea and echoing the phrase, "Justice Delayed is Justice Denied."

(With inputs from agencies.)