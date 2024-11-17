Left Menu

Delhi Government Calls Urgent Meeting to Combat Alarming AQI Levels

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai is set to discuss the implementation of GRAP IV in response to the escalating air quality crisis. AQI levels have surged beyond 450, triggering an emergency protocol aimed at mitigating the situation through stringent measures and collaboration across departments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-11-2024 22:49 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 22:49 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai will convene a crucial meeting with departmental heads on Monday at the Delhi Secretariat to address the acute air quality problem gripping the region. The gathering aims to enforce the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage IV effectively, according to a statement from his office.

This decision follows the alarming rise in Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI), which climbed sharply from 441 to 457 within three hours on Sunday, as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). In anticipation of worsening conditions, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated GRAP Stage IV measures starting Monday.

The GRAP encompasses strict actions such as banning non-essential truck traffic into Delhi, restricting certain vehicle types, and extending existing bans on construction activities. State authorities are considering further measures including a potential shift to online schooling and limiting office attendance to mitigate pollution impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

