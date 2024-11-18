Left Menu

Migratory Marvels: Chilika Lake Welcomes Winter Winged Visitors

As winter begins, Chilika Lake in Odisha witnesses the arrival of thousands of migratory birds, including over 65 species. The Odisha Forest Department ensures safety and suitable habitat for these birds, enhancing conservation efforts. Chilika Lake remains a key biodiversity hotspot and the largest wintering ground in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:50 IST
Visual from Odisha's Chilika Lake. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chilika Lake in Odisha is turning into an avian spectacle as migratory birds flock in for the winter. Among the visitors are the Glossy Ibis, Pintail, and Great Egret, with a total of more than 65 species spotted so far. Their numbers are set to rise as colder months approach.

According to Chilika Wildlife Divisional Forest Officer Amlan Nayak, the migratory winged visitors began arriving in early October, with noticeable increases in their congregations. Efforts are underway to ensure the region remains a hospitable environment, with birds favoring areas with less water and ample food supply.

The Odisha Forest Department intensifies its vigilance to secure these birds' safety and conservation. Patrolling is conducted around the clock to protect the birds. Chilika Lake, renowned as India's largest brackish water lagoon, serves as a crucial wintering ground for numerous species, some recognized as threatened by the IUCN.

