Bajaj Finance's Trust Empowers India's Savings: Booming Fixed Deposits

Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a 21% growth in its Fixed Deposit book, reaching Rs 66,131 crore in September 2024. With a growing customer base and high credit ratings, Bajaj Finance offers competitive interest rates, attracting senior and non-senior citizens across India, especially in Punjab and Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:54 IST
  • India

Bajaj Finance Ltd has announced a robust 21% growth in its Fixed Deposit book, hitting Rs 66,131 crore by the end of September 2024. This financial feat underscores a deep-seated trust in the Bajaj Group's century-old legacy, which continues to appeal to Indian savers.

With a substantial customer franchise of 92.09 million and 61.67 million app platform users, Bajaj Finance is harnessing digital avenues to offer competitive interest rates of up to 8.85% for senior citizens and 8.65% for others, for a 42-month tenure. This strategy is particularly resonating in regions like Punjab and Haryana.

Bajaj Finance has secured its place as India's largest deposit-taking Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), backed by top domestic and international credit ratings, offering a secure and rewarding investment platform for the nation's savers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

