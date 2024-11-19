Chief Minister Manik Saha Attends Moving Screening of 'The Sabarmati Report'

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, attended a screening of 'The Sabarmati Report' on Monday, joined by his wife and Social Welfare Minister Sri Tinku Roy, at Agartala's Rupasi Cinema Hall. The film, which recounts the harrowing 2002 Godhra train incident, saw attendance from various dignitaries.

In an emotional reaction, Chief Minister Saha expressed his distress over the tragic depiction, lamenting the senseless violence against innocents portrayed in the film. The movie reflects on the Sabarmati Express attack, where 59 passengers lost their lives in a brutal fire orchestrated by miscreants.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan, 'The Sabarmati Report' struck a chord with the audience, highlighting the ideological divide among journalists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi previously acknowledged the film's impact on unveiling the truth behind the historical event.

