Global Markets React Amid Political Uncertainty and Economic Signals

Asian markets experienced an uptick on Tuesday as investors closely watched President-elect Donald Trump's cabinet selections, which are anticipated to influence economic conditions and financial markets. Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields and the dollar remained relatively stable, avoiding recent highs as markets gauged Federal Reserve easing prospects.

Tech shares made gains, with reactions aligning with Wall Street's recovery, although Nvidia's upcoming earnings tempered significant advances. Market expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in December have tapered, reflecting shifts in economic forecasts and recent resilient data pointing to steady rates.

Amidst these developments, analysts remain cautious about Trump's proposed fiscal and trade policies, viewing them as inflationary risks that could complicate future Fed decisions on interest rates. Significant political selections for financial roles, such as Treasury secretary and trade representative, remain awaited, critical for shaping future market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)