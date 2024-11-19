Left Menu

India Strengthens Fight Against Air Pollution with New Health Advisory

The Union Health Secretary has issued a new advisory urging states and UTs to enhance health systems and raise awareness on air pollution. Plans include district-level strategies to tackle health impacts and a network of sentinel hospitals for monitoring pollution-related illnesses across India.

Updated: 19-11-2024 08:10 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Secretary issued a comprehensive advisory on Monday, urging states and union territories to fortify existing health systems in response to escalating air pollution levels. The directive emphasizes the need for increased awareness among vulnerable populations and those in high-risk occupations.

States and cities have been advised to formulate detailed action plans addressing the health effects of climate change, particularly strategies combating air pollution. The advisory calls for expanding sentinel hospital networks to effectively monitor air pollution-related illnesses. Health departments are urged to prepare by educating healthcare workers and promoting awareness through regional media, highlighting the risks to vulnerable groups.

Amid worsening air quality in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, the Supreme Court has mandated strict enforcement of GRAP Stage IV measures by Delhi and NCR governments. These measures aim to address severe air quality levels, with continuous compliance monitoring expected from regional authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

