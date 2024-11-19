DTC Protests Escalate Amid Political Shake-Up: Workers Demand 'Equal Pay-Equal Work'

In the midst of escalating protests by Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) employees demanding 'Equal Pay-Equal Work' and permanent job security, the DTC has initiated a committee in response. Contract workers have been asked to quickly submit updated demand letters for review by the committee, as stated in a DTC official letter.

Echoing the protesters' sentiments, a female employee questioned the lack of permanent employment opportunities. She highlighted the unified support from the employee union and sought solidarity from cluster bus workers. Another protester emphasized the financial struggles due to disparity in pay despite performing the same tasks as permanent staff.

Coinciding with these demonstrations, Delhi's transport minister, Kailash Gahlot, resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party, criticizing the party's shift towards political ambitions over public welfare. Gahlot pointed to unfulfilled promises, such as the Yamuna River cleanup, and other controversies, which he says, challenge AAP's commitment to the common man.

(With inputs from agencies.)