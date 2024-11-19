Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to the Courageous Legacy of Indira Gandhi

On Tuesday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal memorial, commemorating her birth anniversary. In a heartfelt social media post, he shared childhood photos with his grandmother, describing her as a beacon of courage and love.

Rahul Gandhi expressed that Indira Gandhi taught him the importance of unwavering commitment to national interests, viewing her memories as a guiding strength. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as India's first and only woman Prime Minister across two terms, and was assassinated in 1984 following Operation Bluestar.

Remembered for her impactful economic and social reforms, such as bank nationalization and abolition of princely allowances, Indira's legacy endures. Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also paid homage, praising her as an 'Iron Lady' and a source of inspiration for countless Indians, highlighting her sacrifices for the nation's unity. (ANI)

