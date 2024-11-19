Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to the Courageous Legacy of Indira Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi marked former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary by honoring her as a symbol of courage. He shared personal reflections on social media, emphasizing her influence on his values. Indira Gandhi's legacy as a transformative leader was remembered, with leaders like Kharge lauding her contributions to India's unity.

Childhood photos of Rahul Gandhi with Indira Gandhi (Photo/X @RahulGandhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal memorial, commemorating her birth anniversary. In a heartfelt social media post, he shared childhood photos with his grandmother, describing her as a beacon of courage and love.

Rahul Gandhi expressed that Indira Gandhi taught him the importance of unwavering commitment to national interests, viewing her memories as a guiding strength. Indira Gandhi, born on November 19, 1917, served as India's first and only woman Prime Minister across two terms, and was assassinated in 1984 following Operation Bluestar.

Remembered for her impactful economic and social reforms, such as bank nationalization and abolition of princely allowances, Indira's legacy endures. Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also paid homage, praising her as an 'Iron Lady' and a source of inspiration for countless Indians, highlighting her sacrifices for the nation's unity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

