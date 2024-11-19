UNICEF-Led Team Assesses Tsunami Preparedness in Odisha's Coastal District

An international team led by UNICEF conducted a comprehensive review of Tsunami preparedness in Bhadrak, a coastal district in Odisha, India. Participants included representatives from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, the UN, and the Reliance Foundation. The initiative aims to assess the efficacy of evacuation strategies and community readiness.

Dilip Routrai, Collector & District Magistrate of Bhadrak, highlighted the focus on the Basudevpur block, a coastal region particularly vulnerable to Tsunamis. The team expressed satisfaction with the district's preparedness and engaged with local communities to understand their responses to Tsunami warnings.

The visit, which coincided with National Disaster Preparedness Day, underscored the importance of multilateral cooperation between government entities and NGOs in disaster management. Chief of UNICEF Odisha field office, William Hanlon, emphasized the goal of sharing insights and efforts to mitigate disaster-related challenges in coastal areas.

