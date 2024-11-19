Taiwan Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Activists

Taiwan's presidential office on Tuesday issued a sharp rebuke of the recent imprisonment of 45 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, condemning the actions as an affront to universal values of democracy and freedom.

In a statement, Taiwan emphasized its unwavering support for the democratic movement in Hong Kong, highlighting the necessity for international collaboration in the promotion of fundamental human rights.

Taiwan reaffirmed its commitment to stand alongside Hong Kong in fostering a future where democratic values are respected globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)