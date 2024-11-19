Left Menu

Taiwan Condemns Jailing of Hong Kong Activists

Taiwan's presidential office criticized the imprisonment of 45 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, asserting that democracy and freedom are universal values. Taiwan pledged continued solidarity with Hong Kong in the face of these developments.

Taiwan's presidential office on Tuesday issued a sharp rebuke of the recent imprisonment of 45 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, condemning the actions as an affront to universal values of democracy and freedom.

In a statement, Taiwan emphasized its unwavering support for the democratic movement in Hong Kong, highlighting the necessity for international collaboration in the promotion of fundamental human rights.

Taiwan reaffirmed its commitment to stand alongside Hong Kong in fostering a future where democratic values are respected globally.

