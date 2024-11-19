Left Menu

TTD's Bold Moves: Non-Hindu Employee Transfers and AI Queue Management

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is identifying non-Hindu employees to request voluntary retirement or transfer. TTD seeks state government support to cancel land allotment for a hotel near the temple. Chairman BR Naidu also plans to implement AI for streamlining temple queue management, improving the pilgrim experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 13:43 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 13:43 IST
TTD's Bold Moves: Non-Hindu Employee Transfers and AI Queue Management
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) chairman BR Naidu. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) is taking noticeable steps to address the presence of non-Hindu employees in its workforce. Chairman BR Naidu announced on Tuesday that the board has identified such employees and will ask them to either opt for voluntary retirement or shift to other government sectors such as revenue, municipality, or corporations. This decision follows a board resolution mandating non-Hindus to either retire or transfer.

In an interview with ANI, Naidu explained his proposal: "I personally want to meet those employees and encourage them to take VRS. If they decline, we will consider transferring them to other government departments." In another significant move, Naidu revealed that the TTD board has urged the state government to revoke a 20-acre land lease near Alipiri designated for a hotel project, citing proximity to the temple as objectionable.

Furthermore, Naidu touched upon modernizing the pilgrimage experience by leveraging AI technology to manage temple queues. Addressing the often extensive waiting periods, he noted, "We are considering technology solutions to better organize queues, potentially using facial recognition to assign specific times for darshan, thus easing the pilgrim experience."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024