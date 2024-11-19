Left Menu

Preserving Ancient Pottery: Nikos Kouvdis’ Heritage Craft on Lesbos

Nikos Kouvdis, a skilled craftsman on Lesbos, uses traditional techniques to make pottery, recognized by UNESCO for its cultural significance. Despite modern pressures, his family maintains this heritage, producing pottery from local clay using an ancient method involving olive pits and natural lime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 14:32 IST
Preserving Ancient Pottery: Nikos Kouvdis’ Heritage Craft on Lesbos
pottery

In a quaint seaside workshop on Greece's island of Lesbos, Nikos Kouvdis is keeping ancient pottery techniques alive, a dedication recently acknowledged by UNESCO through its National Inventory of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

This craft, involving the use of clay from local soil and firing pieces with olive pits, stands defiant against the tide of factory-produced pottery. Mandamados, once a bustling pottery hub, now bears witness to one of the Mediterranean's last remaining traditional methods, thanks to the tireless efforts of Kouvdis and his family.

'It's an honour,' Kouvdis admits, acknowledging the resilience required to persevere in a mechanised world. At 70, he remains devoted to creating pieces at his workshop, overlooking the serene Aegean Sea, fueled by passion for the craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024