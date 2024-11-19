YouTuber Extortion Plot Foiled: Accused Arrested Within Hours

In a swift operation, Uttarakhand police have arrested a man from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly threatening a renowned YouTuber with extortion demands. According to police reports available on Tuesday, the suspect, Arun Kumar, demanded Rs 2 crore from Sourav Joshi, a celebrated YouTuber from Uttarakhand.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Narayan Meena, stated that Joshi was threatened via a letter by someone claiming to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The letter decreed Rs 2 crore within five days, adding that failing to comply would result in harm to Joshi and his family. Given the involvement of Bishnoi's name, the urgency of the case prompted an immediate FIR.

The police, working with information derived from CCTV footage and local informants, quickly identified and apprehended Arun Kumar. Previously employed in Mohali before being terminated due to poor performance, Kumar resorted to this desperate act for financial gain. Further police statements revealed Kumar attempted the extortion scheme to secure money following his job loss. The case was wrapped up efficiently, with law enforcement solving it in just 12 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)