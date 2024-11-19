Left Menu

YouTuber Extortion Plot Foiled: Accused Arrested Within Hours

Uttarakhand police have arrested Arun Kumar for threatening to extort Rs 2 crore from famous YouTuber Sourav Joshi. Claiming affiliation with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Kumar was apprehended in Badaun after a swift investigation. Motivated by financial desperation, he attempted the scheme following a recent job loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:28 IST
YouTuber Extortion Plot Foiled: Accused Arrested Within Hours
Nainital SSP Prahlad Narayan Meena. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a swift operation, Uttarakhand police have arrested a man from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly threatening a renowned YouTuber with extortion demands. According to police reports available on Tuesday, the suspect, Arun Kumar, demanded Rs 2 crore from Sourav Joshi, a celebrated YouTuber from Uttarakhand.

Nainital Senior Superintendent of Police, Prahlad Narayan Meena, stated that Joshi was threatened via a letter by someone claiming to belong to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The letter decreed Rs 2 crore within five days, adding that failing to comply would result in harm to Joshi and his family. Given the involvement of Bishnoi's name, the urgency of the case prompted an immediate FIR.

The police, working with information derived from CCTV footage and local informants, quickly identified and apprehended Arun Kumar. Previously employed in Mohali before being terminated due to poor performance, Kumar resorted to this desperate act for financial gain. Further police statements revealed Kumar attempted the extortion scheme to secure money following his job loss. The case was wrapped up efficiently, with law enforcement solving it in just 12 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024