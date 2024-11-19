Left Menu

Market Volatility Intensifies Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

U.S. stock index futures decreased due to heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Russian military actions have steered global investors towards safer assets, impacting market indices. Notable market movements include gains for gold and defense stocks, positive outlooks for retailers, and a drop in Tesla's shares.

Updated: 19-11-2024 18:28 IST
Global financial markets are facing heightened volatility as geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate. President Vladimir Putin's recent warning to the U.S., following missile exchanges, has prompted investors to seek refuge in safe-haven assets like gold and government bonds.

The CBOE Volatility Index reached unforeseen levels since the November 2020 U.S. election, reflecting global uncertainty. As investors moved their funds, significant declines hit U.S. stock index futures, with Dow E-minis and S&P 500 E-minis seeing notable drops. Conversely, gold miners experienced gains as the metal's price rose.

Despite turbulence, some sectors saw positive movement. Walmart shares increased as the company revised its financial forecasts upwards, and U.S. defense stocks like RTX Corp and Lockheed Martin recorded gains. Meanwhile, Tesla shares fell slightly after previous surges, and Incyte faced a notable decline after halting trial enrollments.

