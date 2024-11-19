Manipur's Political Crisis: Accusations, Responses, and Escalations

In a sharp counterattack, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks pointing fingers in the ongoing state crisis. Singh accuses Chidambaram of being the 'root cause' of the turmoil, specifically referencing the alleged negligence during Chidambaram's tenure as Union Home Minister.

Singh further alleged that it was under Chidambaram's watch, during the Congress government, that illegal Myanmarese immigrants were brought into Manipur, exacerbating current tensions. Central to his accusation is the controversial figure Thanglianpau Guite, linked to the banned Zomi Re-Unification Army. Singh accuses Chidambaram of ignoring indigenous issues in favor of foreign imports.

Amidst this political drama, Manipur lawmakers have passed a resolution demanding a reassessment of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and a crackdown on militant activities. Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended in various districts as a preventive measure following deadly violence tied to ethnic tensions. The situation continues to escalate, demanding a focused central response.

