Left Menu

Manipur's Political Crisis: Accusations, Responses, and Escalations

Manipur's CM Biren Singh accuses Congress's P Chidambaram of sparking regional unrest by facilitating illegal immigration. Chidambaram contends Singh should be removed amid rising violence linked to foreign militants. Manipur MLAs demand action against perpetrators, including the repeal of AFSPA, and seek central intervention to restore order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 19:41 IST
Manipur's Political Crisis: Accusations, Responses, and Escalations
Manipur CM Biren Singh at a meeting of MLAs (Photo/@NBirenSingh). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp counterattack, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh has lashed out at Congress leader P Chidambaram for his remarks pointing fingers in the ongoing state crisis. Singh accuses Chidambaram of being the 'root cause' of the turmoil, specifically referencing the alleged negligence during Chidambaram's tenure as Union Home Minister.

Singh further alleged that it was under Chidambaram's watch, during the Congress government, that illegal Myanmarese immigrants were brought into Manipur, exacerbating current tensions. Central to his accusation is the controversial figure Thanglianpau Guite, linked to the banned Zomi Re-Unification Army. Singh accuses Chidambaram of ignoring indigenous issues in favor of foreign imports.

Amidst this political drama, Manipur lawmakers have passed a resolution demanding a reassessment of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act and a crackdown on militant activities. Meanwhile, internet services remain suspended in various districts as a preventive measure following deadly violence tied to ethnic tensions. The situation continues to escalate, demanding a focused central response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024