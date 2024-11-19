Left Menu

Patels Airtemp Settles with SEBI: A Disclosure Dilemma Resolved

Patels Airtemp (India) resolved a disclosure rule violation with SEBI by paying Rs 28.53 lakh. The BSE-listed company settled the proceedings without admitting guilt and received approval for the settlement from SEBI's High Powered Advisory Committee, recommending further action against responsible individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 20:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Patels Airtemp (India), a heavy machinery manufacturer listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has resolved a case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The company faced allegations of breaching disclosure rules and has agreed to a settlement of Rs 28.53 lakh.

The adjudication proceedings were initiated by SEBI under the Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) rules. In response, Patels Airtemp sought to settle the matter through a settlement application, which was filed without admitting or denying the alleged violations.

SEBI's High Powered Advisory Committee approved the settlement terms, allowing the case to be closed. Additionally, SEBI advised the company to take appropriate action against individuals responsible for the alleged irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024