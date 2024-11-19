Left Menu

Illegal Mining Crackdown: ED Arrests Key Figures in Himachal and UP

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has apprehended two individuals, Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman, for illegal mining activities along the Beas and Yamuna Rivers. Proceeds amounting to hundreds of crores were amassed. Additional investigations are ongoing based on several FIRs filed in Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh.

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has recently detained Gian Chand and Sanjay Dhiman in connection with an illegal mining case. Their arrest on November 18, 2024, marks a significant step in tackling unlawful mining along the Beas River in Himachal Pradesh and the Yamuna River in Uttar Pradesh. The accused were promptly presented before the Special Court (PMLA) in Ghaziabad.

Authorities had received multiple complaints and intelligence about widespread illegal sand and mineral mining orchestrated by prominent figures, including Gian Chand. The ED reports that the revenue from these activities amounts to hundreds of crores. Investigations are rooted in six FIRs filed by police in Himachal's Kangra and Una districts, revealing illegal operations on government lands utilizing heavy machinery.

Additionally, an FIR lodged by Behat Police Station in Saharanpur on November 1, 2024, implicates Gian Chand under several legal provisions. Expanding the scope of investigation, ED has conducted 12 searches targeting various mining crime syndicates. The investigation exposed extensive illegal mining by Gian Chand and associates, with illicit gains reinvested in properties and mining equipment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

