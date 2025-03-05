Left Menu

Delhi Unveils Eco-Friendly Cruise Plans to Revitalize Yamuna River

Delhi government announces sustainable water transport initiative along the Yamuna River, aiming to boost tourism with solar-powered cruise ships. The project signifies a step towards eco-friendly travel and rekindles political debate over river cleanliness, focusing on enhancing the national capital's water attractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 10:30 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 10:30 IST
Delhi Unveils Eco-Friendly Cruise Plans to Revitalize Yamuna River
Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh embarked on a boat journey along the Yamuna River, inspecting the waters from Boat Club to Chhath Ghat, underscoring the BJP's commitment to revitalizing the river. The Yamuna has been central to political debates between BJP and AAP, especially concerning the recurrent issue of toxic foam.

On March 2, the BJP-led government unveiled plans to elevate tourism and promote sustainable transport through a new ferry and cruise service on a 7-8 km stretch of the Yamuna. The move targets the waterway between Wazirabad Barrage and Jagatpur. Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has already issued a request for proposals (RFP) to find an operator for the solar-powered cruise ship initiative.

The RFP outlined that the selected operator will run the service for 270 days annually, with bids evaluated based on the highest revenue share offered to DTTDC. The initiative seeks to balance attraction with sustainability, aiming to transform the Yamuna into a vibrant part of Delhi's tourism landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025