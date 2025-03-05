Delhi Unveils Eco-Friendly Cruise Plans to Revitalize Yamuna River

Delhi Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh embarked on a boat journey along the Yamuna River, inspecting the waters from Boat Club to Chhath Ghat, underscoring the BJP's commitment to revitalizing the river. The Yamuna has been central to political debates between BJP and AAP, especially concerning the recurrent issue of toxic foam.

On March 2, the BJP-led government unveiled plans to elevate tourism and promote sustainable transport through a new ferry and cruise service on a 7-8 km stretch of the Yamuna. The move targets the waterway between Wazirabad Barrage and Jagatpur. Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation (DTTDC) has already issued a request for proposals (RFP) to find an operator for the solar-powered cruise ship initiative.

The RFP outlined that the selected operator will run the service for 270 days annually, with bids evaluated based on the highest revenue share offered to DTTDC. The initiative seeks to balance attraction with sustainability, aiming to transform the Yamuna into a vibrant part of Delhi's tourism landscape.

