Rio Tinto's Culture Crisis: A Long Road to Safety and Equality

Rio Tinto continues to grapple with cases of sexual assault and harassment within its ranks. A recent report revealed persistent issues despite previous recommendations for sweeping changes following an Australian inquiry into the industry's treatment of women.

Efforts to improve include cultural assessments and steps to enhance gender balance in its workforce. However, the report shows mixed progress, with some improvements overshadowed by ongoing challenges. A notable finding was that eight people reported sexual assault or rape, a slight increase from previous years.

Rio Tinto's Australian chief, Kellie Parker, acknowledged the complex sentiment surrounding the report. While there is progress, the journey to a safer, more inclusive environment is far from over, with industry culture posing significant hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)