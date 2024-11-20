Left Menu

Inditex's Air Freight Surge Puts Climate Goals at Risk

Inditex, the owner of Zara, is increasing its use of air freight from India to Spain, raising concerns over its climate commitments due to higher emissions than shipping. This trend follows shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. The company aims to reduce its Scope 3 emissions by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:39 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:30 IST
Inditex's Air Freight Surge Puts Climate Goals at Risk
Inditex, the owner of Zara, has significantly boosted its use of air freight from factories in India to its logistics hub in Spain, as revealed by trade data and industry insights.

This move, intended to sidestep shipping delays exacerbated by Red Sea insecurity, raises questions about Inditex's commitment to reducing its Scope 3 emissions, a crucial target for the fast-fashion giant seeking to halve its indirect emissions by 2030.

Despite investor calls for focus on profitability, the increased reliance on air transport, which has surged by 37%, poses a challenge to the firm's long-term climate goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

