Inditex's Air Freight Surge Puts Climate Goals at Risk

Inditex, the owner of Zara, has significantly boosted its use of air freight from factories in India to its logistics hub in Spain, as revealed by trade data and industry insights.

This move, intended to sidestep shipping delays exacerbated by Red Sea insecurity, raises questions about Inditex's commitment to reducing its Scope 3 emissions, a crucial target for the fast-fashion giant seeking to halve its indirect emissions by 2030.

Despite investor calls for focus on profitability, the increased reliance on air transport, which has surged by 37%, poses a challenge to the firm's long-term climate goals.

