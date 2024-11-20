Breakthrough in J&K: Notorious Offender Muneer Ahmad Banday Captured
In a significant success, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have captured Muneer Ahmad Banday, a wanted drug smuggler with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. His arrest highlights the dedication of law enforcement to combating organized crime and narco-terrorism, amidst ongoing security operations in the region.
In a notable success for law enforcement, the Handwara police in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have apprehended the notorious Muneer Ahmad Banday in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Banday, a proclaimed offender with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was a key figure in a large-scale drug trafficking network.
The accused had managed to evade authorities since June 2020, linked to Case No. 03/2020 under various sections including the NDPS Act, UAPA, and the Indian Penal Code for offenses related to drug smuggling and financing illegal activities, officials stated.
Banday's capture is hailed as a significant victory in the fight against organized crime and narco-terrorism, their statement reiterated. Meanwhile, separate operations by security forces continue across Jammu and Kashmir, with notable outcomes including the neutralization of terrorists in various districts amidst ongoing turmoil.
