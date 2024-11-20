Left Menu

Breakthrough in J&K: Notorious Offender Muneer Ahmad Banday Captured

In a significant success, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have captured Muneer Ahmad Banday, a wanted drug smuggler with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh. His arrest highlights the dedication of law enforcement to combating organized crime and narco-terrorism, amidst ongoing security operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 10:57 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 10:57 IST
Breakthrough in J&K: Notorious Offender Muneer Ahmad Banday Captured
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable success for law enforcement, the Handwara police in collaboration with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) have apprehended the notorious Muneer Ahmad Banday in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. Banday, a proclaimed offender with a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was a key figure in a large-scale drug trafficking network.

The accused had managed to evade authorities since June 2020, linked to Case No. 03/2020 under various sections including the NDPS Act, UAPA, and the Indian Penal Code for offenses related to drug smuggling and financing illegal activities, officials stated.

Banday's capture is hailed as a significant victory in the fight against organized crime and narco-terrorism, their statement reiterated. Meanwhile, separate operations by security forces continue across Jammu and Kashmir, with notable outcomes including the neutralization of terrorists in various districts amidst ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024