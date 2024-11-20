Cautious Optimism Surrounds Nvidia's Earnings Amid Global Market Fluctuations

Investors worldwide turned their attention to Nvidia's pending earnings report, viewed as a crucial indicator for the tech sector's transition towards artificial intelligence. The global markets displayed cautious optimism, with Nasdaq futures climbing 0.2% after an overnight surge.

Amidst Nvidia's anticipation, geopolitical tensions, notably Ukraine's missile strike on Russia, stirred initial concern but have since slightly eased. Safe-haven currencies briefly surged, and U.S. Treasury yields rose modestly. Meanwhile, the dollar showed resilience after earlier declines.

Oil and gold prices displayed remarkable steadiness, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures and gold maintaining their current levels. As Nvidia prepares to reveal its financial performance, CEO Jensen Huang's insights are poised to be pivotal in shaping market expectations.

