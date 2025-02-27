G20 Finance Talks Highlight Geopolitical Tensions and Absences

The Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bankers convened in Cape Town this week, emerging without a joint communique. The absence of major finance leaders from countries like the United States, China, India, and Japan overshadowed the meeting, highlighting increasing geopolitical tensions.

The discussions, chaired by South Africa, centered on trade protectionism, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and climate change strategies. Despite varying global challenges, the group reiterated support for a non-discriminatory, rules-based multilateral trading system, emphasizing fairness, openness, and inclusivity.

South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana expressed dissatisfaction with the inability to form a consensus, noting the reliance on a chair's summary as a contemporary norm. The meeting's discussions also touched upon global economic growth disparities, with inflation decline cited due to adjusted monetary policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)