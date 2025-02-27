G20 Finance Talks Highlight Geopolitical Tensions and Absences
The G20 finance ministers and central bankers' meeting in Cape Town ended without a joint communique due to absent key members and rising global tensions. The South African chair's summary emphasized commitment to resisting protectionism amid growing geopolitical challenges, including trade tensions, the Ukraine conflict, and climate change issues.
The Group of 20 (G20) finance ministers and central bankers convened in Cape Town this week, emerging without a joint communique. The absence of major finance leaders from countries like the United States, China, India, and Japan overshadowed the meeting, highlighting increasing geopolitical tensions.
The discussions, chaired by South Africa, centered on trade protectionism, the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and climate change strategies. Despite varying global challenges, the group reiterated support for a non-discriminatory, rules-based multilateral trading system, emphasizing fairness, openness, and inclusivity.
South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana expressed dissatisfaction with the inability to form a consensus, noting the reliance on a chair's summary as a contemporary norm. The meeting's discussions also touched upon global economic growth disparities, with inflation decline cited due to adjusted monetary policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- G20
- finance
- meeting
- protectionism
- trading
- geopolitical
- climate change
- absentees
- consensus
- inflation
ALSO READ
Multinational Firms and Climate Change: A Financial Path to Sustainability
Insider Trading Accusations: Trader Wins UK Extradition Battle
Modi, Macron exchanged views on geopolitical developments in Europe, West Asia, Indo-Pacific: Foreign Secretary Misri in Marseille.
Sebi Cracks Down on TV Market Gurus for Fraudulent Trading
Trading Territories: Russia and Ukraine's Standoff