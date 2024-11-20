Madhya Pradesh Declares 'The Sabarmati Report' Tax-Free, CM Plans Cabinet Screening

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 11:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 11:51 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav speaking to actor Vikrant Massey(Photo/X @DrMohanYadav51). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after declaring 'The Sabarmati Report' movie tax-free in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged in a video call with actor Vikrant Massey to commend his performance. The CM further announced plans to watch the film alongside state cabinet ministers on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, CM Yadav expressed appreciation for Massey's acting, reiterated the movie's tax-free status in the state, and anticipated viewing the film with his ministers. The movie, which was declared tax-free on Tuesday, was lauded for its impactful depiction of historical events, with state ministers and parliament members encouraged to attend screenings.

Highlighting the significance of the film, CM Yadav emphasized its role in illuminating a pivotal moment in history, advocating for broad viewership to foster truth and understanding. The film's special screening was attended by Union Health Minister JP Nadda and BJP's national president, who praised the film's realistic portrayal of the Godhra incident. Directed by Dheeraj Sarna and featuring Massey, the film delves into the tragic events of the Sabarmati Express coach burning and the subsequent riots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

