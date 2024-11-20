Left Menu

Maharashtra Votes 2024: State Leaders Cast Ballots Amidst Political Tensions

Union Minister Raksha Khadse, along with other prominent leaders, participated in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. The election, featuring a showdown between BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and Congress-led MVA, sees voting across 288 constituencies. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to exercise their democratic rights enthusiastically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:11 IST
Maharashtra Votes 2024: State Leaders Cast Ballots Amidst Political Tensions
Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse. (Photo/X@khadseraksha). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral event, Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse exercised her voting rights in the Maharashtra Elections 2024 at a polling booth in the Jalgaon district's Kothali under the Muktainagar Assembly constituency. Her participation underscores the high stakes of this critical election day.

On the social media platform X, Khadse shared her voting experience, emphasizing civic engagement. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, also participated in the elections, casting his vote at Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, and later displaying his inked finger alongside family members to the press. Shinde's political journey includes becoming the state's 20th Chief Minister after leading a significant Shiv Sena revolt. His consistent representation of the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency highlights his political influence.

The elections, which began at 7 a.m. and will conclude by 6 p.m., encompass all 288 state assembly constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to urge voters to actively partake in this 'festival of democracy,' encouraging especially the youth and women to turn out in large numbers. The elections see the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar), against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar). The contest is reminiscent of the fierce competition seen in the state's previous assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024