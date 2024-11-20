Maharashtra Votes 2024: State Leaders Cast Ballots Amidst Political Tensions

In a significant electoral event, Union Minister of State Raksha Khadse exercised her voting rights in the Maharashtra Elections 2024 at a polling booth in the Jalgaon district's Kothali under the Muktainagar Assembly constituency. Her participation underscores the high stakes of this critical election day.

On the social media platform X, Khadse shared her voting experience, emphasizing civic engagement. Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, also participated in the elections, casting his vote at Kopri-Pachpakhadi, Thane, and later displaying his inked finger alongside family members to the press. Shinde's political journey includes becoming the state's 20th Chief Minister after leading a significant Shiv Sena revolt. His consistent representation of the Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency highlights his political influence.

The elections, which began at 7 a.m. and will conclude by 6 p.m., encompass all 288 state assembly constituencies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to urge voters to actively partake in this 'festival of democracy,' encouraging especially the youth and women to turn out in large numbers. The elections see the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar), against the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar). The contest is reminiscent of the fierce competition seen in the state's previous assembly elections.

