Desertion Crisis: Shiv Sena Leadership Faces Tumultuous Times

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) faces mass defections as members join Eknath Shinde's faction. Key leaders like Rajan Salvi and Rajul Patel have departed, citing accessibility and internal issues. As the BJP-led Mahayuti grows, Thackeray struggles to maintain loyalty amidst looming civic elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2025 08:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 08:38 IST
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) is grappling with a wave of defections, as prominent leaders like Rajan Salvi and Rajul Patel abandon the party in favor of Eknath Shinde's faction. This movement comes barely three months after the Maharashtra assembly polls, posing a severe challenge to Thackeray's leadership.

Political analysts observe that beyond losing key figures, Thackeray faces a crisis of confidence within his party. Recent defections highlight issues of accessibility and internal discontent as top concerns among remaining members. Thackeray, under increasing pressure, compares the ongoing betrayals to constant tremors that hint at underlying problems within the party's organizational structure.

As Shinde's clout strengthens with support from the BJP, Thackeray's battle to sustain party loyalty amid upcoming civic elections becomes more challenging. Reports suggest 'Operation Tiger', aimed at attracting more Shiv Sena (UBT) members, seeks to solidify Shinde's legitimacy as the true party heir, all while questioning the benefits of loyalty versus immediate gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

