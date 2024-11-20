Maharashtra Votes: Key Leaders Echo the Call to Participate in Democracy

In a significant show of civic duty, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stalwart Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi cast his vote in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. He called upon voters to exercise their democratic rights judiciously, emphasizing the importance of informed voting in bolstering democratic processes.

Echoing this sentiment, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also took to the polls, urging citizens to fulfill their democratic responsibilities by voting. Highlighting voting as a core citizen duty, Bhagwat revealed his travel from Uttaranchal to Nagpur, intimating the paramount importance he places on participating in elections.

Nagpur South West emerges as a pivotal constituency in these polls, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contending under the BJP-led Mahayuti banner, against Congress' Praful Gudadhe, fielded by Maha Vikas Aghadi. As the voting unfolds, Maharashtra reports a modest voter turnout, with diverse statistics across the state, according to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)