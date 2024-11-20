Left Menu

Maharashtra Votes: Key Leaders Echo the Call to Participate in Democracy

RSS leaders Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and Mohan Bhagwat cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, emphasizing citizens’ duty in democracy. Despite leaders urging participation, Maharashtra sees slow voter turnout, with Nagpur South West as a key battleground, featuring high-profile candidates Devendra Fadnavis and Praful Gudadhe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 12:29 IST
RSS leader Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant show of civic duty, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) stalwart Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi cast his vote in Nagpur for the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Wednesday. He called upon voters to exercise their democratic rights judiciously, emphasizing the importance of informed voting in bolstering democratic processes.

Echoing this sentiment, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also took to the polls, urging citizens to fulfill their democratic responsibilities by voting. Highlighting voting as a core citizen duty, Bhagwat revealed his travel from Uttaranchal to Nagpur, intimating the paramount importance he places on participating in elections.

Nagpur South West emerges as a pivotal constituency in these polls, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis contending under the BJP-led Mahayuti banner, against Congress' Praful Gudadhe, fielded by Maha Vikas Aghadi. As the voting unfolds, Maharashtra reports a modest voter turnout, with diverse statistics across the state, according to the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

