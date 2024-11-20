Delhi Intensifies Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution

On Wednesday, Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai asserted that the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has shown slight improvement in recent days. He emphasized the government's commitment to reducing pollution levels, particularly through implementing a work-from-home policy for half of the city's government employees. Rai is set to lead a meeting to outline these measures further.

In an interview with ANI, Rai explained that while a minor decline in AQI levels is noted, stringent actions are still necessary. The proposed work-from-home strategy excludes essential services, and a detailed discussion is planned to ensure these services continue without interruption. Rai's focus remains on alleviating the capital's pollution woes.

Gopal Rai took to social media to announce the government's decision to enact the work-from-home policy. Despite efforts, Delhi's air quality has plunged into the 'severe' category once again, alarmingly affecting visibility and public health with an AQI reading of 424, as recorded by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

In a recent correspondence with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Rai urged immediate discussions to pursue cloud seeding as a potential remedial measure. This technology, explored with IIT Kanpur, aims to artificially induce rainfall and disperse smog. The need for urgent action is underscored as Delhi battles the persistent 'severe plus' AQI ratings.

Rai continues to advocate for strong interventions, including banning BS-III petrol cars, BS-IV diesel vehicles, and restricting diesel buses and trucks from entering the city. Educational institutions have adjusted schedules, and schools for certain grade levels have been closed. The government is considering all options, including a potential 'odd-even' driving scheme, while consulting experts on its effectiveness.

Furthermore, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has activated Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan, implementing restrictions such as stopping truck entry and halting public construction projects, as the city strives to manage its air quality crisis.

