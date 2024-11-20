Left Menu

Shifting Trends: Domestic Coal Gains Ground Over Imports

Coal imports in non-regulated sectors fell by 9.83% to 63.28 million tonnes during April-September, reflecting increased dependency on domestic coal. Despite an overall rise in total coal imports, India's strategy shows significant financial savings and prioritization of domestic resources in power and steel industries.

Updated: 20-11-2024 15:39 IST
Coal imports in India's non-regulated sectors reduced by nearly 10% in the first half of the financial year, according to the government.

This decrease highlights a shift toward local coal supply, though the overall import figures remain marginally higher, driven by the need for specific types of coal.

Efforts to curb financial outflows have proved successful, with a significant cost reduction noted, as emphasis on domestic production continues to grow alongside strategic imports in critical industries like power and steel.

