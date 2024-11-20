Left Menu

Polling Turnout and Allegations Mark Maharashtra Assembly Elections

Sanjay Nirupam from Shiv Sena accuses rival workers of booth violence amid Maharashtra's assembly polls. While allegations swirl, such as BJP's vote-buying, the state witnesses varying voter turnout, with Gadchiroli recording the highest. BJP's Pankaja Munde expresses confidence in forming a government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:16 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:16 IST
Polling Turnout and Allegations Mark Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Shiv Sena leader and its candidate from Dindoshi constituency Sanjay Nirupam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has accused Shiv Sena (UBT) workers of violently attacking a booth worker in the Dindoshi constituency. This development adds tension in an area that had been observing peaceful polling, including in Sanjaynagar, a predominantly Muslim area.

Nirupam detailed the incident, stating he contacted the police for immediate action, emphasizing the need for uninterrupted polling. In response to allegations that BJP's Vinod Tawde engaged in cash-for-votes, Nirupam dismissed them as election-time rumors. Meanwhile, Maharashtra's voter turnout lagged at 32.18 percent.

Additionally, the Naxal-affected Gadchiroli district reported the highest voter turnout of 50.89 percent, contrasting with Mumbai city's lowest at 27.73 percent. Citing voter enthusiasm, BJP leader Pankaja Munde confidently predicted a win for the BJP and its allies, aiming to form the next government with a clear majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

