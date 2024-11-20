Key Suspect Arrested in Cash-for-Vote Scandal at Ahmedabad Airport

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has detained Nagani Akram Mohammad Shafi in connection with a high-profile cash-for-vote scandal. The arrest occurred at the Ahmedabad Airport as Shafi attempted to board a flight to Dubai, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The investigation stems from a case initially registered on November 7 by Malegaon Chawani Police Station in Maharashtra's Nashik. Authorities uncovered over Rs 100 crores deposited into 14 accounts at Nashik Merchant Co-operative Bank, potentially linked to shell entities. This development was reported following a complaint from Jayes Lotan Misal, who alleged that his and his brother's identity documents were misused by Siraj Ahmed Mohammad Harun Memon to create these entities.

According to law enforcement officials, Ahmed obtained identity documents by offering financial benefits or job opportunities to unsuspecting individuals. SIM cards corresponding to these identities were also acquired and linked to the accounts to maintain operational control. Ahmed's transactions, guided by Shafi, included high-value circular transactions and Hawala channel money transfers totaling Rs 14 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)