Celebrating 60 Years of Care: SOS Children's Villages India

SOS Children's Villages India, celebrating its 60th anniversary, continues its mission of breaking the cycle of child neglect and abandonment across the nation. Known as India's largest self-implementing childcare NGO, it has dedicated itself to providing both preventive and curative care to vulnerable children lacking parental support.

From a single Children's Village in Greenfields, Faridabad, founded in 1964, the organization has expanded to operate 32 Children's Villages nationwide. SOS Children's Villages India offers comprehensive childcare solutions through its Family Like Care and Family Strengthening programmes, impacting over 20,000 families and transforming 100,000+ lives.

CEO Sumanta Kar emphasized the organization's commitment to its cause, attributing its success to the unwavering dedication of SOS mothers, co-workers, donors, and partners. Kar highlighted the upcoming Tarang event in Delhi, a festive celebration of the NGO's achievements featuring sports, dance, and singing events.

