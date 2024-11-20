Left Menu

Celebrating 60 Years of Care: SOS Children's Villages India

SOS Children's Villages India, the largest childcare NGO in India, is marking six decades of transforming lives by offering care to children without parental support. With 32 Villages across the nation, it supports over 6,500 children in secure environments, emphasizing holistic development and empowerment through various programmes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:03 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:03 IST
Celebrating 60 Years of Care: SOS Children's Villages India
  • Country:
  • India

SOS Children's Villages India, celebrating its 60th anniversary, continues its mission of breaking the cycle of child neglect and abandonment across the nation. Known as India's largest self-implementing childcare NGO, it has dedicated itself to providing both preventive and curative care to vulnerable children lacking parental support.

From a single Children's Village in Greenfields, Faridabad, founded in 1964, the organization has expanded to operate 32 Children's Villages nationwide. SOS Children's Villages India offers comprehensive childcare solutions through its Family Like Care and Family Strengthening programmes, impacting over 20,000 families and transforming 100,000+ lives.

CEO Sumanta Kar emphasized the organization's commitment to its cause, attributing its success to the unwavering dedication of SOS mothers, co-workers, donors, and partners. Kar highlighted the upcoming Tarang event in Delhi, a festive celebration of the NGO's achievements featuring sports, dance, and singing events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024