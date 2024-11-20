Left Menu

OPEC Challenges Critics at COP29: Oil and Gas Deemed 'Gift from God'

OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais told the COP29 climate summit that crude oil and natural gas are a divine gift and urged focus on emission cuts over energy source selection. Azerbaijan's President echoed similar sentiments, defending the country's oil and gas industry amidst Western criticism.

At the COP29 climate summit in Baku, OPEC's Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais declared that crude oil and natural gas are a 'gift from God.' He urged global discussions to prioritize reducing emissions rather than choosing specific energy sources, aligning with sentiments from Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Al Ghais, a seasoned Kuwaiti oil executive, underlined that these resources critically support sectors ranging from food production to medical research. He dismissed the notion that reaching climate goals requires abandoning petroleum, a viewpoint upheld by the 2015 Paris Agreement, which targets emission reduction.

OPEC emphasized that technology such as carbon capture can mitigate fossil fuels' climate impact, advocating for solutions that harmonize energy usage with environmental concerns.

