Southern States Urged to Expedite Centrally-Sponsored Schemes

The Centre has called on southern states to accelerate the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes, stressing the importance of swift fund allocation and efficient management of single nodal accounts.

During a two-day regional conference in Visakhapatnam, which ended on November 19, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi highlighted the need for the operationalization of SNA-SPARSH, the return of unutilized balances and interest, and the prompt submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs).

Senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Puducherry participated, examining the progress of initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. Topics such as the National Edible Oils Mission and e-NAM were also discussed, with the conference culminating in field visits to observe sustainable agriculture practices.

