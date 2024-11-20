Left Menu

Southern States Urged to Expedite Centrally-Sponsored Schemes

The Centre has called on southern states to hasten the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes. Key topics at a regional conference included fund management, operationalization of SNA-SPARSH, and farmers' registry development. The conference aimed to address southern region's agricultural challenges with actionable plans for FY 2025-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:54 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:54 IST
Southern States Urged to Expedite Centrally-Sponsored Schemes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has called on southern states to accelerate the implementation of centrally-sponsored schemes, stressing the importance of swift fund allocation and efficient management of single nodal accounts.

During a two-day regional conference in Visakhapatnam, which ended on November 19, Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi highlighted the need for the operationalization of SNA-SPARSH, the return of unutilized balances and interest, and the prompt submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs).

Senior officials from Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Karnataka, and Puducherry participated, examining the progress of initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana. Topics such as the National Edible Oils Mission and e-NAM were also discussed, with the conference culminating in field visits to observe sustainable agriculture practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024