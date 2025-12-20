Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise Amid Power Struggle in Karnataka

Karnataka's political scene is heating up as Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepare to visit Delhi to discuss leadership tensions within the Congress. Shivakumar emphasizes transparency and accuses the Modi government of undermining the MG-NREGA scheme, hinting at a larger movement against these changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:12 IST
Amid escalating tensions within Karnataka's political sphere, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addressed issues regarding leadership disputes involving himself and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The Congress high command has arranged for the leaders to visit Delhi to deliberate on the matter, with Shivakumar affirming his commitment to transparency.

Fueling the political tension is the rumored power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar from 2023. As the Congress government reaches the midpoint of its term, speculation intensifies about a potential change in the chief ministerial role, though both leaders pledge adherence to any directives from their party superiors.

Moreover, Shivakumar has criticized the Modi government's alterations to the MG-NREGA scheme, accusing it of disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi's legacy. He warned of a significant movement originating from Karnataka to challenge these changes, further highlighting the political discord in the state.

