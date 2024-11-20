Left Menu

Tragedy in Khan Younis: Air Strike Claims Lives

An Israeli air strike in western Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, killed seven Palestinians, including at least one girl, according to Gaza medics. The strike occurred in Al-Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area, where a group of individuals were targeted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 20:08 IST
Tragedy in Khan Younis: Air Strike Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

An Israeli air strike has claimed the lives of seven Palestinians in the western Khan Younis region of the southern Gaza Strip, as reported by local medics.

The incident occurred in Al-Mawasi, a location marked as a humanitarian-designated area, where the strike targeted a specific gathering.

Among the victims was at least one girl, adding to the tragedy of this strike, Gaza medical personnel confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: The Impact of Parenthood on Women’s Employment in Indonesia

Unraveling Monetary Policy Puzzles in Emerging Economies: A Forward-Looking Approach

Digital Transformation in Human Development: Opportunities and Challenges in ECA

A Smarter Approach to Safety: Cognitive Therapy’s Impact on Jail Violence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024