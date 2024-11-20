Tragedy in Khan Younis: Air Strike Claims Lives
An Israeli air strike in western Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, killed seven Palestinians, including at least one girl, according to Gaza medics. The strike occurred in Al-Mawasi, a humanitarian-designated area, where a group of individuals were targeted.
An Israeli air strike has claimed the lives of seven Palestinians in the western Khan Younis region of the southern Gaza Strip, as reported by local medics.
The incident occurred in Al-Mawasi, a location marked as a humanitarian-designated area, where the strike targeted a specific gathering.
Among the victims was at least one girl, adding to the tragedy of this strike, Gaza medical personnel confirmed.
